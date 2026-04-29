Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.92 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,142 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.09 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Business Wire Q2 Release

Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. TipRanks Analyst Note

Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Reuters: Turnaround Momentum

U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Business Insider Product Story

New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Benzinga Market Preview

Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Tennessean: HQ Move

Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. NYT Earnings Coverage

Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — Fast‑food players (McDonald’s) are targeting beverage occasions with new menus, which could weigh on Starbucks’ share gains if price or convenience advantages persist. Yahoo Finance: McDonald’s Menu

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.75.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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