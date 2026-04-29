Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $383.28 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $339.55 and its 200 day moving average is $297.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.73 and a 1 year high of $408.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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