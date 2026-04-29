Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $321,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $252,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $340.46 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $379.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.94. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $328.74 and a twelve month high of $499.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $424.28.

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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