Narwhal Capital Management Sells 13,601 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Qualcomm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,920 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in Qualcomm by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is working with OpenAI (and MediaTek) to build AI‑native smartphone processors have re‑rated growth expectations for QCOM and sparked strong buying interest as investors price in a durable edge‑AI opportunity. Article Title

Reports that Qualcomm is working with OpenAI (and MediaTek) to build AI‑native smartphone processors have re‑rated growth expectations for QCOM and sparked strong buying interest as investors price in a durable edge‑AI opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting Qualcomm’s potential to become the platform leader in on‑device AI — plus management’s large $20B buyback and dividend support — is reinforcing a bullish narrative that the company can regain a higher growth multiple. Article Title

Market commentary highlighting Qualcomm’s potential to become the platform leader in on‑device AI — plus management’s large $20B buyback and dividend support — is reinforcing a bullish narrative that the company can regain a higher growth multiple. Positive Sentiment: News flow and premarket commentary (CNBC/FastCompany coverage) of the OpenAI tie‑up triggered a large intraday volume surge and rapid price appreciation, reflecting headline‑driven momentum that can continue into earnings. Article Title

News flow and premarket commentary (CNBC/FastCompany coverage) of the OpenAI tie‑up triggered a large intraday volume surge and rapid price appreciation, reflecting headline‑driven momentum that can continue into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: QCOM reports Q1/Q2 results on April 29; analysts and investors are focused on revenue guidance and the company’s commentary on handset demand and AI roadmap — the earnings print is the proximate catalyst for direction. Article Title

QCOM reports Q1/Q2 results on April 29; analysts and investors are focused on revenue guidance and the company’s commentary on handset demand and AI roadmap — the earnings print is the proximate catalyst for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary from Bernstein and others warns that AI demand is uneven across chip segments; broader semiconductor narrative (both upside from AI and crowding/valuation risk) is influencing QCOM’s multiple. Article Title

Sector commentary from Bernstein and others warns that AI demand is uneven across chip segments; broader semiconductor narrative (both upside from AI and crowding/valuation risk) is influencing QCOM’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: reporting warns of memory‑supply dynamics and a memory shortage that could press Q2 revenue and margins — a clear near‑term risk that could disappoint guidance and press the stock lower if reiterated in the print. Article Title

Operational headwinds: reporting warns of memory‑supply dynamics and a memory shortage that could press Q2 revenue and margins — a clear near‑term risk that could disappoint guidance and press the stock lower if reiterated in the print. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Qualcomm, signaling some analyst caution on near‑term earnings power (modest downward revisions, but still close to consensus). Article Title

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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