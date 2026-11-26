Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 1,632.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 245,301 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $545,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,376,655.42. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,125 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,173,295. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nasdaq from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates stock and derivatives markets and provides technology and services to companies, investors and financial institutions. Its businesses include exchange operations, corporate listing services, market data and indexes, and trading and clearing technology. The company also provides software and services for financial institutions, including tools for market surveillance, regulatory compliance and anti-financial-crime operations. Its technology supports markets and financial organizations in multiple regions around the world.

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