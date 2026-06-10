Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,913. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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