Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $69,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $117,508.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $896,104.98. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,941. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

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