Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 448,809 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 153,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,632.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 260,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 245,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Tal Cohen sold 10,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,073,702.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,553.84. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,173,295. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,452 shares of company stock worth $3,912,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nasdaq from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc. operates stock and derivatives markets and provides technology and services to companies, investors and financial institutions. Its businesses include exchange operations, corporate listing services, market data and indexes, and trading and clearing technology. The company also provides software and services for financial institutions, including tools for market surveillance, regulatory compliance and anti-financial-crime operations. Its technology supports markets and financial organizations in multiple regions around the world.

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