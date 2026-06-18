Natera, Inc. $NTRA Holdings Lifted by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 174.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,567 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 3.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Natera worth $40,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $2,389,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,009.43. This represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $17,184,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,076,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,097,181.38. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 162,342 shares of company stock worth $35,283,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $226.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.56. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $256.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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