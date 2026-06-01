National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

National Pension Service grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,069 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $41,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $153.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.79 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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