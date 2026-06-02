National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Rollins were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 11,772.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,075,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 758,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Rollins by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 666,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $608,256,000 after purchasing an additional 626,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Rollins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:ROL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The company had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 66.97%.

More Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rollins announced that management will present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 3, giving investors a chance to hear directly from leadership and potentially reinforce confidence in the company’s strategy and outlook. ROLLINS TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Rollins announced that management will present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 3, giving investors a chance to hear directly from leadership and potentially reinforce confidence in the company’s strategy and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted a new CFO transition at Rollins, which could prompt investors to watch for any changes in financial policy, disclosure quality, or capital allocation priorities. Will Rollins' (ROL) CFO Transition Subtly Recast Its Capital Discipline And Transparency Story?

Coverage also noted a new CFO transition at Rollins, which could prompt investors to watch for any changes in financial policy, disclosure quality, or capital allocation priorities. Negative Sentiment: Unrelated news about wrestler Seth Rollins is likely adding ticker confusion but does not reflect Rollins, Inc.'s fundamentals; however, this kind of name overlap can create short-term noise around the stock. Monday Night Raw results: Seth Rollins battles Bron Brakker. How to watch

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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