National Pension Service Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

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