National Pension Service Makes New $39.15 Million Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

National Pension Service bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,153,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Astera Labs by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company's stock worth $458,065,000 after acquiring an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 16.7% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,351 shares of the company's stock worth $269,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,075,913.29. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,868,091.84. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,306,257 shares of company stock valued at $473,685,936. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $343.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $354.53.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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