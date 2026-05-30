National Pension Service Purchases 101,697 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

National Pension Service raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $125,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,198 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 62.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $132,834,000 after acquiring an additional 381,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $584,494,000 after acquiring an additional 299,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,454,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

More Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here