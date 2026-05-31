National Pension Service Sells 16,461 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of American International Group worth $75,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $951,230,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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