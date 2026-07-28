National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $46.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.60.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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