Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Has $39.16 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 116,539 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 3.5% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $39,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Western Digital Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $490.09 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $602.54. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $488.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $500.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Western Digital to $660.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $433.29.

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More Western Digital News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total value of $8,236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,342,096. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total value of $2,071,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,905,270.79. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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