Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Invests $4.06 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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