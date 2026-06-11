Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $319.24 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here