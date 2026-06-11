Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $68,913,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 6.1% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $707.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $652.14 and a 200-day moving average of $454.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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