Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 21,384 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,983 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 3.8%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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