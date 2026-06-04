Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,266 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,146 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.Travelers Companies's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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