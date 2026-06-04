Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 65,033 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $54,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 72.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,425,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $991,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 78.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 126,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 65.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 184,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of BAM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.21.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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