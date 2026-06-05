Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,022 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Allison Transmission worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Allison Transmission's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

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