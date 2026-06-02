Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 540.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967,156 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,660,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $301,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. FBN Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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