Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,361 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the company's stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2%

Regency Centers stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Read Our Latest Report on REG

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,505. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

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