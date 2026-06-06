Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 140,874 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,932 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of International Paper worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. International Paper's payout ratio is -29.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This trade represents a 102.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,782.50. The trade was a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,064. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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