Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 2.2% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.6%

DoorDash stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

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