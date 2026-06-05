Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 172,950 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,455 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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