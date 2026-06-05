Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 270,476 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 820.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,456 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 270,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Cooper Companies worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,917,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,563,000 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $107,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,359.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 567,203 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,642,000 after purchasing an additional 528,346 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,409 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $86.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.00.

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More Cooper Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies reported fiscal second-quarter EPS of $1.21, beating the $1.10 consensus, while revenue of $1.08 billion also topped estimates and rose 7.9% year over year. Cooper Companies earnings transcript

Cooper Companies reported fiscal second-quarter EPS of $1.21, beating the $1.10 consensus, while revenue of $1.08 billion also topped estimates and rose 7.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also reaffirmed growth momentum by posting improved profitability, with net margin of 9.67% and return on equity of 10.34%, which should support investor confidence. Cooper Companies press release

The company also reaffirmed growth momentum by posting improved profitability, with net margin of 9.67% and return on equity of 10.34%, which should support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided fiscal 2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, which is close to the analyst view of $4.62 and suggests the outlook was acceptable, but not a major upside surprise. Cooper Companies stock page

Management guided fiscal 2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, which is close to the analyst view of $4.62 and suggests the outlook was acceptable, but not a major upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Several earnings-preview articles published ahead of the report likely added attention, but the main stock driver today appears to be the actual results and guidance. Yahoo Finance preview

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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