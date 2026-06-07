Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 59,236 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,680 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 59,236 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regions Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the bank's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Brean Capital started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regions Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regions Financial wasn't on the list.

While Regions Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here