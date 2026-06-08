Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 7,558 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total value of $3,041,836.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,141,526 shares of company stock valued at $214,081,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $234.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.10, a PEG ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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