Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 857 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,588 shares of the company's stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.06.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

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Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $347.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $312.51 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $343.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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