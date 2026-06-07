Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,724 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock worth $619,901,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,399,000. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in PTC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,586,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,990,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,379,890 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,145,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $137.00 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.71.

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PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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