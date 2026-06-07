Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,729,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,875,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,768,694 shares of the company's stock worth $285,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the company's stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.33.

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Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,600 shares of company stock worth $3,163,900 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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