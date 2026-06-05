Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $31,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9%

VLO stock opened at $259.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average of $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $265.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

More Valero Energy News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Stories

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