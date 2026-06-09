Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Reliance were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,014,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,691,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Reliance by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $396.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $401.41.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $343.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $352.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RS

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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