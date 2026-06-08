Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Article Title

Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Article Title

Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Article Title

Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Neutral Sentiment: A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Article Title

A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne was also caught in a broad chip-sector selloff tied to the AVGO earnings overhang and a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which pressured semiconductor names across the market and weighed on TER sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $357.93 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $356.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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