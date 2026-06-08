Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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