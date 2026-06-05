Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,653 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $24,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $290,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,468,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,320,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 93,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $51,089,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,224.28. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock worth $4,204,919. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $743.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $719.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.97. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $443.00 and a 52-week high of $760.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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