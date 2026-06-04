Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,555 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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