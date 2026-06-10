Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 386 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Get Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 83,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,603,040.48. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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