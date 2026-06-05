Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,308 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $29,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 644 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 464 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $847.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.14 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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