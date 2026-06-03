Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,203 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 874,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $71,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here