Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $486.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $408.04 and its 200-day moving average is $491.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $339.01 and a one year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $690.00 to $674.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $712.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.58, for a total transaction of $100,302.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $985,804.68. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.64, for a total value of $295,403.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,859.24. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,548 shares of company stock worth $1,542,775. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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