Natixis Advisors LLC Has $24.32 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 214,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Avantor worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avantor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Avantor Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Avantor's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.57.

View Our Latest Report on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,750. This trade represents a 35.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,950 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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