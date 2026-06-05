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Natixis Advisors LLC Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Stag Industrial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 691,037 shares worth about $25.4 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 88.67% of Stag Industrial’s stock. Several large firms, including State Street, Norges Bank, and Geode Capital, also adjusted their positions recently.
  • Stag Industrial reported quarterly EPS of $0.32, beating estimates, and revenue of $224.21 million, up 9% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share, implying a 4.2% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $40 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stag Industrial.

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Stag Industrial worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,261,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,644,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,339,000 after acquiring an additional 162,887 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,911,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,038,000 after acquiring an additional 377,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,851,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 28.25%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's payout ratio is presently 120.16%.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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