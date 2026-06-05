Natixis Advisors LLC Has $29.34 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

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