Natixis Advisors LLC Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,476 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 29,888 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $220.91 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $161.50 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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