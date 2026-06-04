Natixis Advisors LLC Has $36.41 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of FirstCash worth $36,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FirstCash Stock Up 5.2%

FirstCash stock opened at $220.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $679,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,042.46. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $2,284,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,181,902.54. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,665 shares of company stock worth $4,703,656 in the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FCFS

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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